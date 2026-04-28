NPA boss urges oil marketing firms to prioritise safety over profits

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has cautioned oil marketing companies against prioritising profit at the expense of safety.
He emphasised that industry players must invest in robust safety systems and risk prevention measures to safeguard lives, assets, and the environment.
“The cost of neglecting safety is far greater than any gains made,” he stated.
Mr. Tamakloe made the remarks during the Safety Week celebration of GOIL PLC, where he stressed that adherence to safety standards remains non-negotiable in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.
“We expect all oil marketing companies to invest deliberately in safety systems, staff training, and risk prevention. Compliance with safety standards is not optional it is mandatory,” he stressed.
He further warned of the consequences of safety lapses.
“When safety is compromised, we risk lives, damage the environment, and undermine the sustainability of the entire industry,” he added.
Also speaking at the event, Managing Director, Edward Abambire Bawa, underscored the importance of Safety Week, describing it as a key initiative in reinforcing a strong safety culture within the company and the wider industry.
“Safety Week provides us with the opportunity to reflect on our operations and reinforce the importance of safety across all levels of our business,” he said.
He noted that GOIL remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards.
“At GOIL, safety is a core value. We will continue to invest in systems and processes that ensure the protection of our staff, customers, and the environment,” he added.
The event brought together key stakeholders in the petroleum sector to reaffirm their commitment to maintaining high safety standards amid growing operational demands.
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