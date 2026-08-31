NPP UK branch calls for independent audit into gold purchasing operations and parliamentary probe

Audio By Carbonatix
The UK branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a formal statement urging full transparency, institutional accountability, and a thorough independent forensic audit into Ghana’s domestic gold purchasing transactions.
The statement follows the Speaker of Parliament's decision to admit a Minority motion for a public inquiry into the matter. While welcoming the parliamentary inquiry, the NPP UK Branch emphasised that any probe must be grounded in an objective financial evaluation.
"For the enquiry to command public trust and deliver credible outcomes, it must be informed by an independent forensic audit," the statement signed by NPP UK Branch Chairman Andy Owusu read. "The audit should be conducted by reputable, non-partisan experts to focus the inquest, establish the facts, and ensure the process is not politicised."
Clarifying the Financial Assessment
The call for scrutiny centres on disclosures referenced in a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report regarding financial adjustments under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP).
While political debate has surrounded the figures, macro-level economic analyses clarify that the cited $1.7 billion assessment reflects policy, exchange-rate, and valuation costs incurred directly by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to build national reserves, rather than commercial trading losses incurred by Ghana GoldBOD.
Nonetheless, the NPP UK Branch stressed that the overall magnitude of the figures—representing a significant national financial footprint—requires complete clarity.
"A loss of this magnitude by a single public entity raises fundamental questions about economic stewardship, institutional oversight, and the competence of the current administration," the statement noted. "The full nature and character of GoldBOD's transactions must therefore be subjected to rigorous public scrutiny."
Distractions and Demands for Governance Standards
The diaspora branch also addressed the escalating public friction between officials, taking exception to allegations made by GoldBOD Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, against Minority Leader Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin.
"Under Ghanaian law, extortion is a criminal offence and must be proven with evidence," the release stated. "In the absence of proof, such claims risk being viewed as a calculated and desperate attempt to shield what may be the gravest financial inquiry in our recent history." The group expressed its full solidarity with Hon. Afenyo-Markin for his defence of public interest.
To ensure thorough public accountability, the NPP UK Branch outlined three primary demands:
- Independent Forensic Audit: A comprehensive audit of all gold purchase transactions over the last 18 months conducted by a non-partisan body to serve as the foundation for Parliament's inquiry.
- Institutional Investigation: An immediate review by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) into GoldBOD's operational activities.
- Non-Partisan Oversight: Demonstrated impartiality from Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) to assure the public that accountability remains free of political favour.
Concluding the statement, the leadership reiterated that the ongoing controversy reflects broader concerns regarding fiscal management and public trust. "Ghana deserves better. Ghana demands transparency, discipline, and respect for public funds," Mr Owusu affirmed.
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