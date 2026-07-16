NPP-USA set to elect new leadership at 2026 branch delegates conference

The New Patriotic Party United States branch (NPP-USA) is set to hold its 2026 Branch Delegates Conference from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26, in Westborough, Massachusetts, where delegates from chapters across the United States will elect a new national executive team to steer the affairs of the branch for the next term.

The three-day conference is expected to bring together party executives, delegates, and members from various states in what has become one of the most significant events on the NPP-USA calendar.

The gathering will serve as a platform for leadership renewal, policy discussions, and strategic planning ahead of Ghana's 2028 general elections.

This year's conference will be held under the theme, "Rooted in the Values of Our Founders, Rising to Secure Ghana's Future," reflecting the branch's commitment to preserving the ideological foundations of the New Patriotic Party while positioning itself to contribute meaningfully to the party's future electoral success.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Communication and Media Relations Committee of the NPP Massachusetts Chapter, which reaffirmed the branch's readiness to host delegates and ensure a successful conference that advances the party's collective vision as it intensifies preparations for Ghana's 2028 general elections.

Organizers say the conference will provide delegates with the opportunity to reaffirm their dedication to the party's democratic principles through a transparent electoral process while strengthening unity among members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

Beyond the leadership elections, delegates are expected to deliberate on strategies aimed at enhancing the organizational capacity of NPP-USA, improving grassroots mobilization across chapters, and increasing the branch's contribution to the party's political activities in Ghana.

The conference will be held under the leadership of NPP-USA Branch Chairperson Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, with the Massachusetts Chapter, led by Chairperson Louis Amoako Mensah, serving as the host of the important gathering.

One of the most anticipated contests during the conference will be the election for the position of Branch Chairperson. The race will feature Ing. Janis Asare-Bediako, Chairperson of the Washington Metro Chapter, and Mr. James Owusu, the current First Vice Chairman of the NPP-USA Branch.

Delegates will also elect a full complement of branch executives who will be entrusted with providing strategic leadership, strengthening party structures, and overseeing the administration of the branch during the next term of office.

The conference is expected to feature a series of high-level addresses from senior figures within the New Patriotic Party, focusing on the party's future, organizational rebuilding, and preparations for the next general elections in Ghana.

Among the distinguished speakers expected to address delegates are Danquah Smith Buttey, Acting Chairman of the party, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader in Parliament, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chief of Staff at the Office of the NPP Flagbearer.

A major highlight of the conference will be the keynote address by the NPP's 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is expected to present his vision for Ghana's future and inspire party members to work collectively toward reclaiming political power in the 2028 elections.

Political observers within the party believe the conference will not only determine the next crop of leaders for the U.S. branch but will also shape the direction of NPP-USA's engagement with party activities in Ghana over the coming years.

The resolutions expected to emerge from the conference are anticipated to strengthen collaboration between the diaspora branch and the party's national leadership, while promoting greater participation by Ghanaians living abroad in the NPP's political and developmental agenda.

Organizers have expressed confidence that the conference will reinforce the principles of democratic leadership, internal unity, effective organization, and active diaspora participation, all of which remain central to the growth and success of the New Patriotic Party.

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