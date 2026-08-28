‎NSMQ 2026: Amaniampong retains seeded status, sends Tepa and Ghanata packing

Amaniampong SHS in the Ashanti region proved its mettle by carrying its seeded status through the One-Eighth stage and into the quarter-finals after a commanding display against Ghanata SHS and Tepa SHS.

They entered the contest with one clear objective; to protect the status earned after a breakthrough 2025 campaign that took them to the quarter-finals and eventually the semi-finals for the first time.

And despite losing former coordinator Onipa, who played a key role in that remarkable run before moving to St. Louis SHS, Amaniampong showed no signs of losing their footing.

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‎They took the lead from the opening round with 22 points against 14 from Ghana National Academy for the Arts and 15 from Tepa, and from there, the contest moved largely in one direction.

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‎Amaniampong continued to stretch the gap as the rounds progressed, finishing the contest on 62 points — 25 points clear of Tepa and 31 ahead of Ghanata.

It was a performance that left little room for a late twist, as the seeded school controlled the contest from start to finish to book another quarter-final appearance.

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‎The victory sends Amaniampong into the quarter-finals, where they will face Chemu SHS and Bright SHS in their next contest.

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