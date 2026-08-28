Education | In Focus | National

NSMQ 2026: Adisadel College survives fierce contest to book quarter-final spot

Source: Ramat Bashiru   
  28 August 2026 5:20pm
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It was a battle of nerves, speed and precision as Adisadel College fought off spirited challenges from Kumasi Academy and Wesley Grammar School to book its place in the NSMQ 2026 quarter-finals.

The contest at the CNC Auditorium was fiercely competitive from the opening bell, with the three schools refusing to let the gap widen.

Adisadel College seized the early advantage, posting 22 points in Round One, ahead of Kumasi Academy’s 16 and Wesley Grammar School’s 11.

The speed race then turned into a fierce scramble, with every correct answer becoming crucial as the schools pushed to close the gap.

Adisadel maintained its lead in Round Two with 29 points, while Kumasi Academy moved to 17 and Wesley Grammar to 12.

Then came the Problem of the Day and the points proved hard to come by. Kumasi Academy emerged as the only school to score, securing three out of ten, while both Adisadel College and Wesley Grammar drew blanks.

But Wesley Grammar was not done. The school produced a flawless performance in the True or False segment, answering every question correctly to secure a clean sheet and keep its hopes alive.

The riddles added another layer of drama. Wesley Grammar grabbed the first, Kumasi Academy responded with the second, while Adisadel College claimed one before Wesley Grammar returned to take the third.

By Round Four, the contest had become a three-way chase. Adisadel College led with 39 points, but Kumasi Academy had surged to 30, with Wesley Grammar just two points behind on 28.

With the finish line in sight, Adisadel College had to keep its composure. And it did.

The school crossed the line with 42 points to claim victory and a place in the quarter-finals.
Kumasi Academy finished strongly on 36 points, while Wesley Grammar School ended on 31.

After a contest that stayed within striking distance for much of the battle, Adisadel College held its nerve when it mattered most, leaving its two challengers to bow out of the NSMQ 2026.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University

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