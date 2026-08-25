NSMQ 2026: PRESEC Legon eye ninth NSMQ title after last year’s quarter-final exit

Record holders Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, are promising a stronger campaign in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after their disappointing exit at the quarter-final stage last year.

The eight-time champions were knocked out by Ghana Secondary Technical School (G.S.T.S) in last year’s competition, bringing their title defence to an unexpected end.

With the setback behind them, PRESEC, Legon, have returned this year determined to make amends and mount a strong challenge for the trophy.

The team is being led by last year’s contestant, Jason Antwi Agyei, who says the squad has learned from its previous mistakes and improved significantly.

Speaking to JoyNews correspondent Collins Frimpong upon their arrival, Jason said preparations had been challenging at certain stages, but the team had managed to overcome the difficulties and was now in good shape for the competition.

“While preparations may have been a bit challenging at first, we've been able to overcome all these challenges, and we hope that right now we are in the best possible form in order to bring the Cup back home,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the team’s chances of winning the competition, citing the level of preparation they have undergone.

“Looking at how much we've put into this, looking at how much we've prepared, I would say that, by God's grace, we have a pretty good chance of winning this,” Jason said.

However, he said winning the trophy is not the team’s only objective, stressing that they also want to glorify God through their participation.

Asked whether the current team is better than last year’s squad, Jason responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, the whole team is better. We have made a lot of mistakes, and we have improved,” he said.

The team’s renewed confidence comes after last year’s quarter-final disappointment, which ended PRESEC, Legon’s hopes of adding another trophy to their record haul.

As the eight-time champions begin their 2026 campaign, the focus will be on whether their improved preparation and experience can help them go all the way this time.

PRESEC, Legon, are targeting a ninth NSMQ title and will be hoping to reclaim the trophy after falling short in last year’s competition.

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