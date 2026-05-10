Nviron Hive unites with business community in reforestation drive in Northern Region

Nviron Hive and Tree Aid have mobilised a coalition of businesses to fund the planting of 100,000 trees and regenerate a further 100,000 through assisted natural regeneration across 1,300 hectares in Yendi, Northern Region.

The announcement comes as Ghana faces a deepening forest emergency, having lost 77,000 hectares of natural forest in 2024 alone, at a national rate of 315,000 hectares per year.

The programme directly supports the President's “Tree for Life Campaign” and Ghana's Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Across ten communities in the Yendi Municipality, the initiative is set to create over 250 seasonal jobs, train 1,250 farmers in climate-smart agriculture, and directly benefit 1,550 people, with a further 3,000 reached indirectly.

Seventy percent of the ten Village Tree Enterprises — comprising village women and youth groups working on non-timber forest products (NTFPs) and agricultural processing — will be women-led.

Participating farming families are projected to see household incomes rise by 20–25% through inclusive agroforestry value chains in shea, honey, and moringa production and marketing.

“Ghana loses 77,000 hectares of forest every year. The Coalition of Businesses exists because we refuse to let that define our country's future. What we are building in Yendi is proof that Ghana's private sector can — and must — lead on climate action,” said Otema Yirenkyi, Co-Founder of Nviron Hive.

Implementing partner Tree Aid brings 39 years of experience across Africa’s drylands, having planted and nurtured over 11.1 million trees in northern Ghana since 1994 and managing 7,853 hectares in Ghana and 264,000 hectares globally under sustainable management. In Ghana, Tree Aid’s work spans 511 communities, benefiting 13,930 households directly and 77,494 individuals indirectly.

“Thirty years of working in northern Ghana has shown us what communities can achieve when they have the right support. This Coalition unlocks the scale we need to truly turn the tide — on land loss, on poverty, and on climate vulnerability,” said Jonathan Anecham NAABA, Tree Aid Country Director, Ghana.

Organisations wishing to join the coalition may contact Nviron Hive for further information. To register interest, email: Otema@nvironhive.com

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