National Spelling Bee champion Eugene Osei visits US Embassy ahead of Scripps competition in the US

Ghana’s journey to the 101st Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., gained momentum on Friday, 8 May, as 10-year-old national champion Eugene Mensah Osei of Peniel Academy, Kumasi, paid a courtesy call on the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Accra, Rolf Olson, ahead of his trip to the United States later this month.

Eugene will represent Ghana at the prestigious international competition, scheduled for 23 May, following his victory as the 2026 National Spelling Bee champion.

What began as a formal pre-departure engagement developed into a warm discussion on language, curiosity, science, and the journey of a young Ghanaian student preparing to compete on one of the world’s biggest academic stages.

The Culture and Education Attaché, Donyá Eldridge, opened the conversation by asking Eugene what he was most excited about regarding his first trip to the United States. He expressed excitement about celebrating his 11th birthday in another country for the first time.

When the Chargé d’Affaires joined the engagement, discussions turned to Eugene’s spelling journey and how his interest in the competition began. He explained that his curiosity was sparked after hearing about the contest from a friend at school, later watching it, and eventually joining The National Spelling Bee Ghana through his mother’s support.

A highlight of the visit came when Eugene revealed that much of his reading is focused on botany and science-related subjects rather than literature. In response, he was introduced to the term “palaeontology” and encouraged to continue exploring his scientific interests.

The US Embassy described Eugene as a reflection of the brilliance, discipline, and potential of young Ghanaian students.

Eugene credited his success to discipline, preparation, and mentorship received through The National Spelling Bee Ghana, particularly from coach Emmanuel Afful, who has guided him through complex word patterns and language skills.

He also reflected on his journey from early preparations to participating in official engagements following his national victory, including a visit to the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Eugene will carry Ghana’s flag to the international stage later this month, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.