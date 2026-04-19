Nyinahini Bauxite Deal: Community pushes GIADEC to consider local investors

Communities within the catchment area of the Nyinahini Bauxite Mine are pushing for local investors to be considered for the mine.

This follows a heightened search for investors by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC).

The affected communities believe a local investor capable of mining the deposit will economically benefit the Atwima Mponua District and enhance local businesses in the catchment area.

Spokesperson for the concerned youth group, James Obeng, believes handing over the deposit to indigenous companies will improve the chances of developing the area.

“We know our own people have the country at heart. They will do their part to get this area developed,” he said.

Mr. Obeng added, “If you look at Obuasi and other mining areas that were handed to foreign companies, it is clear that they were never interested in ensuring these areas were developed.”

Earlier this year, President John Dramani Mahama outlined a bold plan to transform Ghana’s mining industry, indicating the need to move beyond exporting raw minerals and instead build a strong, technology-driven, and locally owned sector.

As part of the plans outlined at the maiden Mining Local Content Summit in Takoradi, the President revealed that his government intends to focus on indigenous participation in the mining sector.

He further referenced the development of the Black Volta Gold project by Engineers and Planners Limited, the first mining project of such scale being undertaken by a wholly owned Ghanaian company.

To the communities, the President’s pledge should be a guiding principle for GIADEC in choosing an investor for the bauxite deposit.

The Nyinahin deposit is estimated to hold nearly one billion metric tonnes of bauxite.

This quantity, the community believes, has the potential to transform the lives of indigenes when properly managed.

According to them, the chosen local investor should have the capacity to refine the bauxite for national benefit.

Meanwhile, the community is also calling for thorough investigations into local investors seeking to take up the mine.

“Though we are pushing for local investors, it is likely that some locals will front for foreigners. GIADEC must do due diligence to get the right people for the job,” James Obeng added.

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