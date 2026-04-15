OISL empowers women’s health with free NHIS registration and renewal for clients

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. (OISL) has partnered with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) under Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to expand access to healthcare while promoting financial inclusion for women.

The partnership, unveiled at Rawlings Park in Accra’s Central Business District, enables women who apply for loans with OISL to benefit from free NHIS registration or renewal.

By removing a key barrier to healthcare access, the initiative strengthens women's (particularly those in low-income communities) ability to pursue economic opportunities with greater security and confidence.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of OISL, Ernest Yerekuu, described the initiative as a deliberate step towards the holistic empowerment of women.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to addressing the real constraints our clients face. By combining access to finance with access to healthcare, we are enabling women to grow their businesses with resilience and dignity,” he emphasised.

The Chief Business Officer of OISL, Francis Owusu-Ansah, also highlighted that the initiative aligns strongly with OISL’s broader mission to support women-led businesses and improve livelihoods.

He noted that the partnership will not only enhance clients' well-being but also strengthen their ability to build and sustain successful enterprises.

Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Director of Corporate Affairs at the NHIA, also speaking at the event, emphasised the Authority’s commitment to expanding coverage under the NHIS through strategic partnerships.

He noted that collaborations with financial institutions such as OISL are essential in reaching underserved populations and ensuring that more Ghanaians can access quality healthcare without financial hardship.

Sebastian Alangpulinsa, Director of Membership and Regional Operations at the NHIA, underscored the importance of integrating health insurance with financial services as a practical way to improve enrolment and retention under the scheme.

Impact of the Collaboration

This partnership is expected to have a far-reaching impact by improving both the financial and health security of women across the communities OISL serves.

By linking access to finance with free health insurance, women will be better positioned to pursue business opportunities with greater confidence, knowing they and their families can access healthcare when needed.

The initiative also reinforces OISL’s commitment to empowerment, recognising that economic progress is more sustainable when paired with improved health outcomes.

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