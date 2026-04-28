Osenase royal family fumes over attempts to install non royal as chief

The Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana Family of Akyem Osenase, together with the principal stool elders, has issued a strong condemnation of what they describe as an attempt by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, to install a chief in the town contrary to established customary processes.

In a statement dated Monday, April 27, 2026, the family alleged that Boakye Asafo Agyei is being positioned for enstoolment without adherence to the traditions and customs governing succession in Osenase, Akyem Abuakwa and the wider Akan system.

They said their attention had been drawn to a letter from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, signed by the State Secretary, D. M. Ofori-Atta, and addressed to the Regional Police Commander. The correspondence reportedly notified authorities of a planned public event on Thursday, April 30, 2026, for the installation of Nana Boakye Asafo Agyei as Chief of Osenase.

Describing the development as “unfortunate, distasteful and an unnecessary escalation of tensions”, the family warned that it would oppose any attempt to proceed with the installation.

“While we remain a peace-loving people and would want development for our town, we want to make it clear that our meek demeanour should not be mistaken for weakness. We shall resist this attempt with every fibre of our being,” the statement said.

The family linked the current situation to remarks they say were made by the Okyenhene at an Akyem Abuakwa State Council meeting on March 27, 2026, where he allegedly indicated an intention to install Asafo Agyei as chief “regardless of the consequences”.

They insisted that customary requirements for succession had not been met, stressing that no stool vacancy had been declared because the incumbent chief, Barima Ofosu Ware, had not been formally declared deceased in line with tradition.

They further maintained that the Queenmother, Obaapanin Acheampomaa II, has not nominated any successor, while the principal stool elders—Benkum, Gyaase, Kyidom, Abakom, Adonten, Amaama and Akyeame divisions—have not given approval to any candidate.

“It is the exclusive right of the Queenmother, in consultation with the Abusuapanin, to nominate the next occupant of the Osenase stool. That process has not taken place,” the statement noted.

The family also questioned the eligibility of Boakye Asafo Agyei, whom they insist does not belong to the royal lineage required for the stool.

They expressed concern over what they described as attempts to involve state security agencies, particularly the police, in enforcing an installation they consider improper.

“We, the people of Akyem Osenase, shall not be intimidated and we shall resist oppression,” the statement added.

The group further referenced a petition it says was submitted to government on March 29, 2026, following earlier tensions, and a response from the Presidency dated April 14, 2026, which they claim was communicated to the Okyenhene.

According to them, it is surprising that the Traditional Council is proceeding despite what they describe as presidential engagement on the matter.

They have therefore appealed for urgent intervention from the President to prevent what they fear could escalate into a broader conflict in the area.

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