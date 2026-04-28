Daniel Gaspar appointed Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portuguese coach Daniel Gaspar has been appointed as goalkeepers’ trainer for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His club, Hartford Athletic, confirmed the development as Gaspar joins the technical team led by newly appointed head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Gaspar reunites with Queiroz, continuing a long-standing working relationship that dates back to 1992. The two have collaborated across several national teams and clubs, building one of football’s most enduring coaching partnerships.

The experienced goalkeeping coach has worked extensively with the Portuguese national team, serving in various roles in the early 1990s and between 2009 and 2010, where he handled several youth sides.

He has also had stints with the South African national team and clubs including Sporting CP, Nagoya Grampus Eight and NY/NJ MetroStars. In 2003, he worked as Portugal’s goalkeeping coach under Luiz Felipe Scolari, before later joining Benfica under José António Camacho.

Gaspar previously teamed up with Queiroz at the Iran national team in 2011, where he served as assistant and goalkeeping coach. During that period, Iran qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and reached the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

Since joining Hartford Athletic in 2022, Gaspar has played a key role in the club’s progress, contributing to two of their most successful seasons in 2024 and 2025.

He also helped the club secure its first major trophy, winning the USL Jägermeister Cup last season. In the ongoing campaign, Hartford have kept four clean sheets in seven matches.

Gaspar now joins the Black Stars as Ghana prepare for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.

Queiroz has been tasked with guiding Ghana beyond the group stage after early exits in the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.

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