Otumfuo to unveil world’s first customised gold coin box with built-in screens

Audio By Carbonatix
His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, is set to unveil a bespoke Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin Box, featuring built-in screens that will display a documentary on his peace initiatives.
The box, which holds a 24-karat one-ounce gold coin bearing Otumfuo's image, approved by the Bank of Ghana, will be unveiled at the World-Meets-in Ghana Executive Dinner Ball, a ceremony celebrating His Majesty as a Pillar of Peace.
This momentous event will take place on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.
Features of gold coin box
This customised gold coin box is the first of its kind in the world. No other monarch or traditional leader has ever had such an item created in their honour.
The legacy keepsake features two rechargeable touchscreens: a big screen that displays Otumfuo’s peace initiatives, and a mini screen which displays the gold coin in animation.
Other commemorative pieces
Other commemorative pieces to be unveiled during the event include:
· Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Bar / Gold Tablets, available in various weights of 1g, 2.5g, 5g, 10g, 20g, 1 oz, 50g, 100g, 5 oz, and other weights.
· Otumfuo Commemorative Artworks, embossed with the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin; and
· a 24-karat wristwatch.
Significance
These items symbolise Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s enduring legacy as a quintessential mediator and stabilising force.
The gold coin box, with its embedded documentary, immortalises his peace initiatives, while the gold bars represent the prosperity that stems from harmony.
The 24-karat wristwatch symbolises the timeless relevance of the King’s counsel.
Together, they transform his peace credentials into lasting, portable monuments.
Otumfuo will share his honour with world leaders, Ghanaians, the African diaspora and the global community, thus leaving a lasting mark across the globe.
Features of gold medal
Watch out for the features of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal, which will be presented in honour of distinguished personalities, including world leaders, diplomats, business leaders, and traditional rulers during the Executive Dinner Ball.
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