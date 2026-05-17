Over 1,500 residents, 800 pupils benefit as World Vision and Interplast Water Project transform Ahafo communities

After long struggles with unreliable and unsafe water sources, communities like Kwakuri and Akorsahkrom in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region can now heave a sigh of relief after gaining access to safe and reliable drinking water.

The intervention, delivered through a partnership between World Vision Ghana and Interplast Limited, has provided clean water to more than 1,500 residents and over 800 schoolchildren under the Ahafo Regional Integrated WASH Programme.

The project followed a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations, with Interplast supplying high‑quality HDPE pipes to support the construction and rehabilitation of water systems in underserved communities. The partnership ensured the timely delivery of materials and technical support, enabling ARIWP to extend water to areas that had long struggled with unreliable or unsafe sources.

For residents, the change has been immediate and life-altering.

“We used to wake up at dawn to fetch water from a stream that was not safe,” “Now the water is right here in the community. Our children are healthier, and we have more time for our work.” said Ama Serwaa, a mother of three in Akorsahkrom.

Health workers say the benefits are already showing.

“Since the water came, we’ve seen fewer cases of diarrhoea among children,” said Kofi Mensah, a community health volunteer. “This project has brought real relief to our people.”

The impact is also being felt in schools across the district.

“Pupils no longer leave school to search for water,” said Adwoa Nyarko, a teacher at one of the beneficiary schools. “Attendance has improved, and hygiene practices are much better.”

District officials have praised the initiative as a model for private-sector collaboration in addressing critical development needs, particularly in water and sanitation.

Both World Vision Ghana and Interplast say they remain committed to expanding access to clean water, describing the partnership as a step toward improving livelihoods and building more resilient communities.

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