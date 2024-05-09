OWASS ’99 Old Students spend over ₵500K to refurbish school compound

Some old students of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) have invested in a landscaping project, involving tarred and brick payments to make the school environment easily accessible to improve learning and commuting.

The 1999 Year Group of OWASS invested GHS500,000 to ease the struggles of students navigating slippery and uneven terrain around vantage areas, including classrooms and assembly halls.

Currently, the Opoku Ware School in the Ashanti region accommodates about four thousand students.

Critical areas where academic and non-academic activities go on, including classrooms and assembly hall have untarred routes and pavements, impeding commuting.

Some pathways in the school have not been accessible to the students in years.

As part of their 25th anniversary, the 1999 year group of the Opoku Ware School, described as AX Group, has unveiled a landscape project to improve commuting in the school.

Headmaster of the School, Rev Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, indicated that the new development will facilitate movement and improve learning outcomes.

“These walkways, car parks and pavements construction have made movement easy. The erosion conditions are also being checked with the ornaments. Now students can move to the library, the assembly hall and the adjoining classroom. And this will help improve learning outcomes,” he said.

The landscaping project costing over GHS500,000 included the laying of ground pipes to connect running water, and an overlay of pavements leading to the school’s assembly hall connecting to some halls and classrooms.

Beautification ornaments have been planted to control erosion and beautify the areas within the school’s compound.

President of the AX group, Katakyie Nana Sakyi Baffoe indicated that the gesture will improve the school's environment and make it conducive for students to use.

“Our architects did their calculation and saw the need to do it urgently to improve the conditions around here. We saw it as an opportunity to give back to our school, and make living and staying here conducive for student,” he said.

The 25th anniversary and homecoming of the AX Group was commemorated with a colorful event that assembled management, staff, old students, and students of OWASS.

The event was themed “Nurturing our education system to reflect 21st-century realities".

Teachers and students who exhibited exceptional roles in the development of the school were awarded.

Headmaster, Rev Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere commended the group for giving back to their alma mater.

“This is what the old boys have been doing for a long time. We are grateful for their gesture as always, and encourage the other batches to emulate their colleagues,” he said.

The AY Group were officially handed the baton to take over from the AX Group for the 73rd Anniversary Celebrations in 2025.

