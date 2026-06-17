Pan-African Savings & Loans rewards loyal savers; Samuel Fosu wins Singapore trip

Pan-African Savings & Loans has rewarded loyal customers at the grand finale of its “Kudi & More Campaign,” held at the forecourt of its Abeka-Lapaz branch, as part of efforts to promote a strong savings culture among clients.

Launched in March 2026, the campaign was designed to encourage customers to make regular deposits, with increased chances of winning prizes based on the frequency and value of savings.

Over the three-month period, ten customers won various household items, including television sets, microwave ovens, and tabletop refrigerators. At the grand finale draw, another ten customers also received prizes such as side-by-side refrigerators with ice makers, 75-inch smart televisions, microwave ovens, and other household appliances.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of Mr. Samuel Ofosu, an entrepreneur, as the overall grand prize winner. He received an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, making him the biggest winner of the campaign.

Speaking at the event, Benjamin Ampomah, Marketing Manager of Pan-African Savings & Loans, expressed appreciation to customers for their participation and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and responsible savings habits.

“While the prizes have created excitement, the real success of the campaign lies in the positive savings culture it has helped to build among our customers. We are delighted to reward customers who have taken steps toward securing their financial future,” said Linda Naykene, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing.

The institution also expressed appreciation to Josh Travels for its partnership and support, particularly in facilitating the grand prize package.

Pan-African Savings & Loans noted that the “Kudi & More Campaign” has demonstrated that saving can be both rewarding and empowering, helping customers improve their financial well-being while creating opportunities to win life-changing prizes.

Pan-African Savings & Loans, a subsidiary of Ecobank, says it remains committed to providing innovative and accessible financial solutions that empower individuals, groups, and businesses to achieve their financial goals through savings, investments, and customer-focused financial services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.