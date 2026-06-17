Pan-African Savings & Loans rewards loyal savers; Samuel Fosu wins Singapore trip

Audio By Carbonatix
Pan-African Savings & Loans has rewarded loyal customers at the grand finale of its “Kudi & More Campaign,” held at the forecourt of its Abeka-Lapaz branch, as part of efforts to promote a strong savings culture among clients.
Launched in March 2026, the campaign was designed to encourage customers to make regular deposits, with increased chances of winning prizes based on the frequency and value of savings.
Over the three-month period, ten customers won various household items, including television sets, microwave ovens, and tabletop refrigerators. At the grand finale draw, another ten customers also received prizes such as side-by-side refrigerators with ice makers, 75-inch smart televisions, microwave ovens, and other household appliances.
The highlight of the event was the announcement of Mr. Samuel Ofosu, an entrepreneur, as the overall grand prize winner. He received an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, making him the biggest winner of the campaign.
Speaking at the event, Benjamin Ampomah, Marketing Manager of Pan-African Savings & Loans, expressed appreciation to customers for their participation and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and responsible savings habits.
“While the prizes have created excitement, the real success of the campaign lies in the positive savings culture it has helped to build among our customers. We are delighted to reward customers who have taken steps toward securing their financial future,” said Linda Naykene, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing.
The institution also expressed appreciation to Josh Travels for its partnership and support, particularly in facilitating the grand prize package.
Pan-African Savings & Loans noted that the “Kudi & More Campaign” has demonstrated that saving can be both rewarding and empowering, helping customers improve their financial well-being while creating opportunities to win life-changing prizes.
Pan-African Savings & Loans, a subsidiary of Ecobank, says it remains committed to providing innovative and accessible financial solutions that empower individuals, groups, and businesses to achieve their financial goals through savings, investments, and customer-focused financial services.
Latest Stories
-
World Bank approves $300m STARR-J Project to end double-track SHS system by 2027
26 minutes
-
Buffer Stock company posts GH¢91.7m profit, pays “record” GH¢20.3m tax; SIGA commends performance
39 minutes
-
Pan-African Savings & Loans rewards loyal savers; Samuel Fosu wins Singapore trip
47 minutes
-
NPRA CEO: Public listing is a partnership with investors
1 hour
-
Antoine Semenyo rallies Ghana ahead of Panama clash: “A strong start is crucial”
1 hour
-
If farming is profitable, why aren’t you farming? – The question that changed everything for National Best Youth Farmer
2 hours
-
Telecel engages hearing impaired graduands on digital career pathways
2 hours
-
Macron reparations invite is PR vehicle for France to wash off blood of slavery, looting
3 hours
-
What is cryptocurrency and why should every Ghanaian care?
3 hours
-
BoG, Microfinance players form joint committee to review sweeping sector reforms
3 hours
-
Agri-Impact CEO meets Israeli Ambassador to strengthen agricultural innovation partnership
3 hours
-
Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire move to align cocoa prices in bid to boost farmer incomes
3 hours
-
Court remands alleged car robber
3 hours
-
Police receive DNA report in murdered Immigration officer’s case, await full autopsy report
3 hours
-
Labadi Beach Hotel pays SSNIT GH¢17.8m dividend, bigger payout expected this year – Afreh Biney
4 hours