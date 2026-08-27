Parliament to vet Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is scheduled to vet Klottey-Korle MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and the Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, today, Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The two nominations form part of several ministerial appointments submitted by President John Dramani Mahama for parliamentary consideration and approval.

The proposed vetting schedule was presented to Parliament on Monday, August 24, by Mr Ayariga, in his capacity as Chairman of the Business Committee.

The exercise follows a request by the Business Committee for a waiver of the Standing Orders requirement concerning the publication of presidential nominations.

The waiver is intended to allow the Appointments Committee to proceed with the vetting without being delayed by the usual publication requirement.

After the exercise, the Appointments Committee is expected to present its reports to the full House for consideration and approval, in line with parliamentary procedures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.