Partey wins JAC Motors MVP award after performance in Black Stars draw with England

The official vehicle partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), JAC Motors, has adjudged Thomas Partey as the Man of the Match following his performance against England.

Partey returned to the Black Stars squad for the second group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Ghana faced the Three Lions in Boston.

Partey played the entire duration of the game as Carlos Queiroz's side put up an impressive performance to hold England to a goalless draw, moving to four points, having beaten Panama in their opening game.

The former Arsenal man's outing was convincing enough to win him Ghana's Man of the Match as he received JAC Motors MVP award.

Partey received a plaque and an amount of $2000 for being named the MVP by the GFA Committee.

JAC Motors will also reward the chosen best player from the game between Ghana and Croatia on Sunday, June 27, as well as subsequent games at the World Cup involving the Black Stars.

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