Photos: Gov’t launches nationwide post-flood recovery and mitigation exercise

Director General of Joint Operations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Forster Okae-Yeboah

Government has announced a coordinated nationwide post-flood recovery and mitigation exercise aimed at restoring affected communities while strengthening the country's resilience against future flooding.

The operation, which will be spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), other security agencies and relevant state institutions, will focus on clearing debris, restoring sanitation, improving public safety and reducing the risk of water-borne disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas.

Speaking at a press briefing on the national update on the recent floods, the Director General of Joint Operations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, said the government appreciates the support of private sector organisations that have responded to the national appeal by providing heavy equipment, logistics and technical expertise to reinforce ongoing recovery operations.

He disclosed that the nationwide exercise will also include enforcement measures aimed at addressing factors that contribute to flooding. These include the removal of structures situated within waterways, drainage reservations and other environmentally sensitive areas where they pose immediate risks to public safety and obstruct effective drainage.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah urged residents to cooperate fully with security personnel and local authorities throughout the exercise, noting that temporary traffic diversions and restricted access to some roads may be necessary while clean-up and engineering works are undertaken.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting affected communities through a comprehensive recovery programme backed by a GH¢350 million allocation for emergency relief, reconstruction and long-term flood mitigation initiatives.

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