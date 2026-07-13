Photos: Residents report uncollected debris after national clean-up exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents in several parts of Accra have expressed concern over heaps of silt and rubbish left behind after the government's two-day national clean-up exercise in response to the devastating floods of June 29.
The clean-up exercise was carried out across the seven regions affected by the floods and was aimed at clearing choked drains, removing waste, and reducing the risk of further flooding. However, many residents say the debris removed from gutters has been left along roadsides and is beginning to find its way back into the drains.
Listeners of Joy FM's Super Morning Show have shared photographs showing piles of sand, silt and bagged refuse still lying in several communities days after the exercise.
One resident from Asoredanho in Dansoman, near the Shell Filling Station, shared a photo of muddy sand removed during the exercise that had been left on the road.
Another listener reported that on the Coastal Junction towards the Okpoi Gonno Road, "muddy sand was left on the roads after the general cleaning."
Similar concerns were raised at Mamprobi, less than 100 metres off the Spintex Road, and at Sempe Junction, opposite the Sempe Cluster of Schools. According to the resident who shared the photos, "the sand heap from desilted gutters still lines the streets."
At Palladium in Accra, photographs show rubbish packed in sacks and left along the roadside, while residents of Teshie Nungua Estates reported similar scenes on Nii Noi Owuo Street.
In Dzorwulu, near the Bethany Methodist Church, one resident warned that "all the debris is running back into the open drains," raising fears that the effort to clear the drainage system could be undermined if the waste is not removed quickly.
Residents in Boso, North Kaneshie, close to St Kathryn's Hospital, also complained that the rubbish and silt cleared from drains had not yet been collected by the local assembly.
At Abossey Okai, heaps of rubbish were also seen lining the streets after the clean-up exercise.
The residents are calling for the relevant Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure that all waste removed during the clean-up is collected and properly disposed of without delay.
Residents say clearing drains is only the first step and insist that leaving the debris on roadsides could undo the gains made during the exercise, especially if rainfall washes the waste back into the drainage channels.
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