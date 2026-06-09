Plant Genetic Resource Research Institute calls for dedicated funding to operate

Dr Daniel Ashie Kotey, Director of the Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute (PGRRI), has called for dedicated and sustained funding to strengthen the institute’s operations and ensure the preservation of Ghana’s indigenous food crops and seed varieties.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show as part of Joy Business’ Agri Business Month on Tuesday, Dr Kotey said the institute requires about US$500,000 annually to carry out its mandate effectively.

"We need dedicated funding from the government to make sure that we can adequately protect these resources. We need close to about US$500,000," he said.

He explained that the funds are necessary for routine operations only. He also said there is a need for urgent infrastructure upgrades, including major renovations, modern equipment and improved research tools.

"We were established in 1964, and we became an institute in 2005. That was the last time we saw any major facelifts," he noted.

Dr Kotey lamented that the facility has not undergone any significant renovation since its establishment over five decades ago, describing the situation as a major constraint on its work.

"We need dedicated infrastructure and equipment," he said.

The institute, which is responsible for conserving Ghana’s indigenous food species, protecting crop genetic resources and ensuring seed availability for farmers, has for over two decades grappled with inadequate funding.

He warned that persistent resource gaps could undermine efforts to safeguard the country’s food security and agricultural biodiversity, especially at a time when several traditional crops are gradually disappearing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.