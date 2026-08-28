National

Police ban concrete mixer trucks from Accra, Tema roads for three days

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  28 August 2026 5:17am
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The Ghana Police Service has imposed a three-day restriction on the movement of concrete mixer trucks on roads within Accra and Tema, citing concerns over road safety, traffic obstruction and damage to road infrastructure.

The directive takes effect from Friday, August 28, and will remain in force until Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The decision follows an engagement between the Police and owners and operators of transit mixer trucks on Thursday, August 27, under the auspices of the National Security Secretariat.

The meeting, led by Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, focused on concerns surrounding the operation of the trucks, particularly the spillage of concrete and other materials onto roads.

Stakeholders said such spillages create hazards for motorists, obstruct traffic and contribute to the deterioration of road surfaces.

The Police has therefore directed operators to keep the vehicles off roads in Accra and Tema during the three days to allow affected road surfaces to be cleared and cleaned.

The Service warned that any operator found violating the directive would face enforcement action in accordance with the law.

The engagement was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Highways Authority, as well as owners and operators of concrete mixer trucks.

The operators were also urged to ensure that no concrete or other materials are discharged or left on public roads during transportation and construction activities.

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