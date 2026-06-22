Police clamp down on siren abuse, arrest 19

Audio By Carbonatix
The Central East Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has arrested 19 drivers for various traffic offences, including the unauthorised use of sirens and strip lights.
The arrests were made during an enforcement exercise aimed at addressing traffic violations and improving road safety within the region.
A statement issued by the Central East Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the operation targeted the unauthorised use of sirens, strip lights and unapproved vehicle lamps, as well as driving on road shoulders and verges.
It said three drivers were arrested for the abuse of sirens and strip lights, 10 for the use of unapproved lamps, and six for driving on road shoulders.
“The exercise was conducted at Krispo City Traffic Light on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway and Kasoa New Market on the Kasoa–Bawjiase Road. During the operation, nineteen (19) drivers were arrested for various traffic offences, comprising three (3) for the abuse of sirens and strip lights, ten (10) for the use of unapproved lamps, and six (6) for driving on road shoulders.”
The statement said the offending drivers were sensitised, cautioned and warned against future violations.
It said the unauthorised sirens, strip lights and lamps were removed, seized and retained by the Police for further action.
“The Central East Regional Police Command reiterates its commitment to promoting discipline and safety on the roads through sustained enforcement and public education.”
The statement advised motorists to comply with road traffic regulations and refrain from practices that endangered other road users.
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