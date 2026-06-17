Police receive DNA report in murdered Immigration officer’s case, await full autopsy report 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Police have informed the Adabraka District Court that they have received the DNA report in the case involving the murder of a Ghana Immigration Service officer, but are still awaiting the full autopsy report from the Police Hospital.
The victim, Stephen King Amoah, was allegedly murdered and his body partially burnt at Ashongman Estates in Accra in July 2025.
At the court on Monday, Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana, leading the prosecution, said investigations were ongoing and that the full autopsy report had not yet been received.
He therefore prayed for a two-week adjournment to enable the Police to submit a duplicate docket to the Attorney-General’s Department.
The court adjourned the case to June 29, 2026, and remanded the two accused persons, Bright Aweh, also known as Highest Bright, and Thomas Zigah, into police custody.
The two have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder. Their pleas have been preserved by the court.
Amoah went missing in July 2025 after leaving home to meet Aweh at Ashongman Estates, the prosecution said.
His partially burnt body was later found in a drain near Aboum Junction.
Police investigations linked the meeting to a financial dispute between the deceased and Aweh, following a WhatsApp exchange that reportedly contained images of cash.
Aweh allegedly claimed he had given Amoah GH¢500,000 to settle a debt and return the balance, but inconsistencies in his account led to his arrest.
A search at Aweh’s residence reportedly uncovered a camouflage outfit with suspected bloodstains and a wooden pestle wrapped in polythene.
Consequently, an earlier kidnapping charge against Aweh was dropped, and he was subsequently held in connection with the murder.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Zigah, while Police say they are pursuing a third suspect believed to be involved in the crime.
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