Police to prosecute commercial drivers for overcharging passengers

Commercial vehicle operators who charge above approved fares will be prosecuted, the Police have warned.

The Police said drivers who deliberately charged passengers fares above the approved rates gazetted by the Ministry of Transport and other relevant stakeholders risked legal action, particularly where there was evidence of repeated violations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), said commercial drivers were required to adhere to the approved fares and should not exploit commuters for personal gain.

He said the prosecution formed part of measures to strengthen compliance with road traffic regulations and protect passengers from unfair practices in the commercial transport sector.

The warning comes amid recurring complaints from commuters about arbitrary fare increases, particularly during periods of fuel price adjustments, vehicle shortages, heavy traffic and increased demand for public transport.

In some instances, passengers have complained of being charged fares different from the officially approved rates or being asked to pay additional amounts after boarding vehicles.

ACP Obeng cautioned commercial drivers against such practices, saying approved fares were not optional and must be respected by operators.

He urged drivers to see compliance not merely as a legal obligation but as part of their responsibility to the travelling public.

“Don’t cheat commuters and passengers. Accept the right, agreed fare as gazetted,” he said.

He said enforcement of road traffic regulations would not only focus on conventional road offences but would also address conduct that affected the rights and safety of commuters.

The MTTD Director urged drivers to desist from exploiting passengers and operate strictly within the fares agreed upon by the relevant authorities.

“Don’t come on the road and do short-short, and then start putting unfair fares on potential passengers,” he cautioned.

ACP Obeng said drivers who repeatedly violated the approved fare regime could be taken to court.

He also urged passengers to familiarise themselves with the approved fares and report suspected cases of overcharging to the appropriate authorities.

He said public cooperation was essential to effective enforcement because passengers were often the first to identify cases where drivers charged fares outside the approved rates.

ACP Obeng said the broader objective was to promote fairness and discipline within the commercial transport sector while protecting commuters from practices that placed an unnecessary financial burden on them.

He said the Police would continue to collaborate with relevant institutions to enforce road traffic regulations and ensure that commercial transport operators operated within the law.

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