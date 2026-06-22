Audio By Carbonatix
Residents across several communities in Ghana’s Western Region are experiencing a significant power outage following damage to a high-tension (HT) electricity pole at Half Assini, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed.
In a statement issued on Monday, June 22, ECG explained that the disruption currently being experienced is directly linked to the faulty infrastructure, which has affected electricity distribution across multiple towns and surrounding areas.
The outage has impacted a wide range of communities, including Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi Township, Elubo, Nyankamam, Akontombra, New and Old Yakasi, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia, and neighbouring areas.
The disruption has led to interruptions in household electricity supply, commercial operations, and essential services dependent on stable power.
The company indicated that restoration efforts are ongoing and that power will be restored once necessary technical works are completed and the system is deemed safe for reconnection.
The Electricity Company of Ghana expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers across the affected areas.
Latest Stories
-
Deloitte: We will help businesses, workers reshape pension thinking and secure their future
10 minutes
-
The interconnection advantage for Ghana’s financial future
10 minutes
-
Rawlings rejected UDS and FPSO naming honours, Mahama reveals as NDC renames HQ after him
18 minutes
-
Power outage hits Western Region after broken high tension pole at Half Assini
26 minutes
-
Over 2,000 displaced as devastating floods wreak havoc in Samreboi
28 minutes
-
Assemblies, Parliament must work together to tackle flooding in Accra—Committee on Local Govt
29 minutes
-
Electro Mirror shares music business insights at TGMA music summit
35 minutes
-
“I was sad when Otto Addo was sacked” – Grace Ashly
49 minutes
-
GAWU calls for strict enforcement of child labour Laws in cocoa-growing communities
49 minutes
-
Gov’t urged to introduce sickle cell education in schools to reduce future cases
55 minutes
-
Japan quintuples visa fees in first price hike since 1978
1 hour
-
ICAG: Reflections from the 2026 Accountants Conference
1 hour
-
Full text: Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation speech
1 hour
-
WPRD Festival 2026: African storytelling opportunities on football’s biggest stage
1 hour
-
Governance expert urges state takeover of Tarkwa Mine after Gold Fields lease expires in 2027
1 hour