Power outage hits Western Region after broken high tension pole at Half Assini

Residents across several communities in Ghana’s Western Region are experiencing a significant power outage following damage to a high-tension (HT) electricity pole at Half Assini, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has confirmed.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 22, ECG explained that the disruption currently being experienced is directly linked to the faulty infrastructure, which has affected electricity distribution across multiple towns and surrounding areas.

The outage has impacted a wide range of communities, including Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi Township, Elubo, Nyankamam, Akontombra, New and Old Yakasi, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia, and neighbouring areas.

The disruption has led to interruptions in household electricity supply, commercial operations, and essential services dependent on stable power.

The company indicated that restoration efforts are ongoing and that power will be restored once necessary technical works are completed and the system is deemed safe for reconnection.

The Electricity Company of Ghana expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers across the affected areas.

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