PPA should be made an independent body — Procurement expert

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), Collins Agyemang Sarpong, is calling for the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to be restructured into a fully independent body to strengthen oversight and improve accountability in Ghana’s procurement system.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, April 20, he argued that the current arrangement, where "procurement oversight is influenced by political and administrative control, weakens enforcement and limits the ability of the authority to regulate the sector effectively".
According to him, making the PPA independent would ensure that procurement decisions are guided strictly by law and professional standards, rather than external influence.
Mr. Agyemang Sarpong also stressed the need for stronger legal backing for procurement practitioners, including the passage of a long-delayed Practitioners’ Bill that would allow the profession to regulate itself and sanction members who breach ethical standards.
He explained that without such reforms, procurement professionals remain unable to enforce discipline within the sector, including the revocation of licences for members who engage in misconduct.
“We need a system where procurement is truly professionalised, and practitioners can be held accountable through a recognised regulatory framework,” he said.
He further noted that strengthening institutional independence and professional regulation would improve transparency, reduce abuse, and enhance public confidence in Ghana’s procurement processes.
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