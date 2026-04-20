National

PPA should be made an independent body — Procurement expert

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  20 April 2026 5:43pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former President of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), Collins Agyemang Sarpong, is calling for the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to be restructured into a fully independent body to strengthen oversight and improve accountability in Ghana’s procurement system.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, April 20, he argued that the current arrangement, where "procurement oversight is influenced by political and administrative control, weakens enforcement and limits the ability of the authority to regulate the sector effectively".

According to him, making the PPA independent would ensure that procurement decisions are guided strictly by law and professional standards, rather than external influence.

Mr. Agyemang Sarpong also stressed the need for stronger legal backing for procurement practitioners, including the passage of a long-delayed Practitioners’ Bill that would allow the profession to regulate itself and sanction members who breach ethical standards.

He explained that without such reforms, procurement professionals remain unable to enforce discipline within the sector, including the revocation of licences for members who engage in misconduct.

“We need a system where procurement is truly professionalised, and practitioners can be held accountable through a recognised regulatory framework,” he said.

He further noted that strengthening institutional independence and professional regulation would improve transparency, reduce abuse, and enhance public confidence in Ghana’s procurement processes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group