Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
Premier Health Insurance has presented 20 brand-new wheelchairs to the management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) to help alleviate the shortage of mobility equipment at the facility.
Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at the hospital premises on Tuesday, July 14, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Premier Health Insurance, Mr. Percy Asare Ansah, stated that the donation was inspired by a disturbing trend noticed by the company's management.
"Many of our public health institutions struggle with a severe shortage of functional wheelchairs," Mr. Ansah observed.
He explained that the company felt compelled to step in and support the hospital to ensure patients, especially those with mobility challenges, could be moved safely and comfortably.
The CEO also used the occasion to praise the management and staff of the Accra Regional Hospital for their unwavering dedication and the high level of care they provide to the general public.
Replicating the Gesture Nationwide
Mr. Ansah revealed that this donation is not an isolated event. He announced that Premier Health Insurance plans to replicate this corporate social responsibility initiative across eight other health institutions in the country in the coming weeks, as management has procured 150 of the wheelchairs for distribution to mark the 15th anniversary of the company.
Hospital Expresses Gratitude
Receiving the items on behalf of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the hospital administrator, Mr. Philip Afeti Korto, expressed profound gratitude to Premier Health Insurance for the timely intervention.
Mr. Korto acknowledged that the wheelchairs would significantly ease the pressure on the hospital's existing infrastructure. He assured the donors that management would implement strict maintenance measures to ensure the wheelchairs are well-kept and serve patients for a long period.
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