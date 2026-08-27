Presby Moderator warns growing violence in schools threatens Ghana’s future

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has expressed concern about the increasing levels of indiscipline and violence in Ghanaian schools, warning that the trend could pose serious challenges to the country if urgent steps are not taken.

He said the school environment was increasingly being affected by the presence of weapons, student gangs, clashes between schools and attacks on teachers and school authorities.

According to him, the disturbing developments are not isolated incidents but reflect wider behavioural and social problems within the Ghanaian society.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kwakye also highlighted concerns about sexual abuse involving students, particularly allegations of teachers taking advantage of female students who are minors.

He said violent confrontations between students had, in some instances, resulted in severe injuries and even deaths, underscoring the need for stronger measures to restore discipline in schools.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Wednesday, August 26, he said, “There is a growing indiscipline in our schools. And all of us are witnesses. There’s growing violence in the schools.”

He added that some students were going to school with machetes and knives, forming gangs and engaging in clashes with students from other schools.

His concerns come amid recent incidents involving student violence, including the arrest of six students of Obuasi Senior High Technical School in August over the alleged assault of the school’s headmaster.

Three people were subsequently remanded in connection with the alleged assault and damage at the school, further highlighting growing concerns about discipline and safety within Ghana’s educational institutions.

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