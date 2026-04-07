President Mahama will sign LGBTQ Bill when it reaches him — NDC’s Wonder Madilo

Wonder Madilo,

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Wonder Madilo, has dismissed claims that the party or government is avoiding responsibility over the controversial LGBTQ bill currently before Parliament.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on 7 April, Mr Madilo stated that the NDC remains committed to the legislative process and would act when the bill reaches the appropriate stage.

“First and foremost, the NDC is not, or the government is not, running away from the responsibility of signing this law,” he said. “As a matter of fact, why are we where we are today? That is what is very key to us.”

Mr Madilo criticised comparisons with the previous administration under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, arguing that the issue was not prioritised during his tenure.

“Akufo-Addo was in his eighth year in government, but he did not find it expedient from year one all the way to the eighth year,” he stated. “When he was even ready to exit, and this came up, we were told that it was a topical issue in the last election.”

He also downplayed suggestions that the 2024 general election was centred on LGBTQ issues, noting that other factors influenced the national discourse.

“The last election was not all about LGBTQ. There were antecedents,” he explained.

Mr Madilo further referenced past international engagements, including a visit by the United States Vice President, which he said contributed to public debate on the issue. He also cited developments dating back to 2021, when 21 individuals were arrested over alleged LGBTQ-related activities and later had their case dismissed in court.

“That was in 2021. Then by 2024, this private member’s bill came up,” he said.

He argued that the bill was largely driven by opposition Members of Parliament and accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to actively participate in the process while in government.

“In the last Parliament, when this happened, it was led largely by opposition party members. It came to a point where we had to force the NPP to make their position known on LGBTQ because they were not even joining the debate,” he claimed.

Turning to the current situation, Mr Madilo criticised the opposition for what he described as ineffective oversight.

“If you have an opposition today that is not ready to do the real job of putting government on its toes, and you are complaining that the bill has not been signed, what attempt have you made?” he questioned.

Mr Madilo reiterated that President John Mahama has maintained a consistent position on the bill, stating that he would assent to it once it is properly presented.

“In opposition, the president said once the bill gets to his table, he will sign it, and he is still standing by that,” he said. “The issue is that the bill is not even on his table at the moment.”

He added that the president had indicated that such a significant matter should involve government leadership rather than relying solely on private members’ initiatives.

He concluded by stating that the president would act once the legislative process is completed.

“Once the bill gets to the table, President Mahama will sign it,” Mr Madilo maintained.

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