Prince Osei Owusu distances himself from viral claims over Black Stars omission

Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu has distanced himself from comments circulating on social media alleging that he was dropped from the Black Stars after refusing to hand over a percentage of his appearance fee and winning bonus to the Ghana Football Association.

The claims originated from a video shared online by a woman who identified herself as the striker's aunt. In the widely circulated video, she alleged that officials of the Ghana Football Association demanded 70 percent of Owusu's appearance fee and bonuses, claiming the player was subsequently left out of the national team after refusing to comply.

However, JoySports understands the claims are false.

Sources close to the CF Montréal striker have told JoySports that Owusu does not know the woman and has completely disassociated himself from both her identity and the allegations she made.

The player's camp also denied any knowledge of such an incident and stressed that Owusu has never authorised anyone to speak on his behalf regarding his relationship with the Ghana Football Association or his Black Stars career.

Owusu, who received his maiden Black Stars call-up for the Kirin Cup in 2025, remains committed to representing Ghana whenever called upon and has not made any public accusations against the Football Association over financial matters.

The 29-year-old heads into the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the back of an outstanding club campaign with CF Montréal. Before the start of the tournament, he had made 15 Major League Soccer appearances, scoring nine goals and providing six assists, directly contributing to 15 goals. His impressive performances also earned him the club's Player of the Month award and further cemented his status as one of Montréal's most influential players.

The emergence of the video has generated widespread discussion on social media, with many users questioning the authenticity of the allegations.

As of the time of publication, the Ghana Football Association has not issued any statement regarding the claims.

JoySports understands there is no evidence to support the allegations contained in the viral video, while Owusu has unequivocally distanced himself from both the claims and the individual making them.

The clarification comes as the striker continues to focus on his football and his role with the Black Stars following an excellent run of form at club level.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.