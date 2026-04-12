Prioritise cocoa sector with better prices, timely payments-Annoh-Dompreh urges NDC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on the NDC government to urgently prioritise the cocoa sector, stressing the need to restore fair producer prices and ensure timely payment to farmers.
In a Facebook post, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh highlighted the ongoing distress among cocoa farmers across the country, noting that many are struggling with reduced prices for their produce and significant delays in payments.
He contrasted this with reports that substantial public funds are being spent monthly on political party structures, raising questions about government spending priorities.
“Our farmers, who sustain a critical sector of the economy, deserve better than neglect and excuses,” he said.
“The focus must shift immediately. The NDC Government must prioritise the cocoa sector by restoring fair producer prices and ensuring prompt payment to farmers. Redirecting resources to support livelihoods, rather than politically driven expenditures, is the only responsible path forward.”
The Minority Chief Whip also reaffirmed his commitment to standing with cocoa farmers.
“We will not relent. We will continue to stand with our farmers and fight for what is right until justice is restored,” he stated.
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