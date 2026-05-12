Prof. Joshua Yindenaba Abor ranked No. 1 scientist in Economics and Finance in Ghana for the 2026 Research.com rankings

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Professor Joshua Yindenaba Abor of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has been ranked the number one scientist in Economics and Finance in Ghana in the 2026 edition of the global Best Scientist Ranking by Research.com.
The renowned academic, who is a Professor at the Department of Finance and former Dean of UGBS, was ranked first in Ghana and 1,627th globally out of more than 3,800 scientist profiles reviewed in the field of Economics and Finance.
According to the rankings published on April 15, 2026, Prof. Abor recorded 13,272 citations and 212 publications, reinforcing his influence and contribution to research in economics and finance.
In addition to topping the national rankings, he was also honoured with the 2026 Research.com Economics and Finance Leader Award in Ghana in recognition of his contribution to research and scholarship in the discipline.
The ranking is based on the D index, also known as the Discipline H index, which evaluates a researcher’s academic output and citation impact strictly within their area of specialisation.
Only scholars with a minimum D index of 30 qualify for consideration, making the recognition one of the highest indicators of sustained academic excellence and influence in the field.
UGBS says the recognition reflects the growing global visibility of research produced by the school and highlights its commitment to advancing knowledge that shapes policy, business, and economic development.
The Research.com Best Scientists Ranking is a global initiative that identifies leading researchers using bibliometric data and academic impact assessments.
The 2026 edition, the fourth in the series, relied on data from major academic databases including OpenAlex and CrossRef. Organisers say all researcher profiles were manually verified, with publication and citation records cross checked against multiple trusted academic sources to ensure credibility and accuracy.
Only researchers ranked within the top one percent globally in their disciplines are included in the rankings.
The University of Ghana Business School congratulated Prof. Abor on what it described as a remarkable milestone and commended his continued contribution to advancing knowledge in Economics and Finance on the global stage.
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