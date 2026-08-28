Proforest presents 22 motorbikes to boost forest protection in Ahafo Region

Proforest has presented 22 motorbikes to the Ahafo Regional Forestry Commission to strengthen forest patrols, improve access to remote forest areas, and support restoration work across the Asunafo-Asutifi landscape. The presentation was made under the Support for Forest Protection and Rehabilitation in the Asunafo-Asutifi Landscape project, implemented as part of the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme with support from Mondelēz International, Barry Callebaut and Sainsbury’s Supermarket.

The project aims to rehabilitate approximately 450 hectares of severely degraded forest reserve areas, with a particular focus on the Asutifi North Sub-Hotspot Intervention Area. The motorbikes will help field officers reach difficult terrain, respond faster to illegal activities and monitor restoration sites more consistently.

Forest reserves in Ghana’s cocoa-producing landscapes continue to face pressure from degradation, encroachment, and limited access for frontline officers. The support demonstrates how private-sector investment in cocoa sustainability can translate into practical action for forest protection, climate resilience and deforestation-free cocoa production.

“This support will enhance the Forestry Commission’s ability to protect forest reserves and monitor restoration activities across the landscape,” said Abraham Baffoe, Global and Africa Director, Proforest. “By improving mobility for frontline officers, we are helping to strengthen day-to-day forest protection, safeguard restoration investments and advance practical action toward climate-resilient, deforestation-free cocoa landscapes.”

The Ahafo Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission welcomed the donation and said the motorbikes would make a direct difference to field operations. “These motorbikes come at a critical time for forest protection in the region,” Rev. Edward Opoku Antwi, the Regional Manager said. “They will help our officers reach remote areas more quickly, improve surveillance of the reserves and support the restoration work taking place in the Asunafo-Asutifi landscape.”

Background

Proforest works with companies, governments, and civil society partners to support responsible production and sourcing of agricultural commodities. The Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme seeks to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation while promoting sustainable cocoa landscapes. The Asunafo-Asutifi landscape is one of Ghana’s priority cocoa-forest landscapes for restoration and forest protection interventions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.