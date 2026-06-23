Prophet Uche’s 2025 UK PM resignation prophecy resurfaces after Starmer steps down 

Audio By Carbonatix
Founder of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Uche, has become the centre of discussion online following his recent prophecy about the resignation of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Ser Keir Starmer.
It may be recalled that Keir Starmer, in a statement issued on Monday, June 22, 2026, announced his decision to step down as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party, setting the stage for a leadership contest to choose his successor.
According to Keir Starmer, he had informed King Charles III of his decision and would remain in office until a new Labour leader is elected and formally assumes the premiership.
“I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have informed His Majesty the King this morning of my decision.
“I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable, with nominations opening on July 9 and concluding before the summer recess. In the event of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September,” Keir Starmer stated.
Following his resignation, a video of Prophet Uche has resurfaced online in which he was seen prophesying in 2025 about Keir Starmer’s possible resignation.
In the video, Prophet Uche, while delivering prophecies on December 31, 2025, stated that Keir Starmer would be forced to step down from his position as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
“I see a president submitting a resignation in 2026,” he said.
Following the December 31, 2025, prophecy, Prophet Uche, in another prophetic declaration, reiterated his claim regarding Keir Starmer’s resignation.
“I have seen the UK Prime Minister resign. I saw him being forced to step down,” he added.
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