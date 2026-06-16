Protect Ghanaians in South Africa through diplomacy – Bosome Freho MP to gov’t

Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei, has called on the government to adopt a diplomatic and tactful approach in addressing the plight of Ghanaians living in South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks that led to the evacuation of some Ghanaian nationals.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 16, the legislator stressed the need to prioritise the safety and welfare of Ghanaians residing in the southern African country.

According to Nana Asafo-Adjei, approximately 49,000 Ghanaians continue to live and work in South Africa, making it imperative for Ghanaian authorities to handle the matter with caution.

“There are about 49,000 Ghanaians still living in South Africa, and this calls for diplomacy and tactfulness to protect our citizens living in South Africa,” he told Parliament.

The Bosome Freho MP noted that while the recent evacuation efforts were commendable, government must remain engaged with South African authorities to prevent further attacks and ensure the security of Ghanaians who have chosen to remain in the country.

He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and regional bodies to intensify diplomatic engagements aimed at safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of affected individuals.

His comments come in the wake of renewed concerns over xenophobic incidents in South Africa, which have affected foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

The MP emphasised that Ghana’s response should be guided by diplomacy, cooperation and the long-standing relations between the two countries, while ensuring that the interests and safety of Ghanaian citizens remain paramount.

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