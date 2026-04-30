Rising NCD burden threatens Africa’s health gains as WHO urges urgent, coordinated action

The growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health conditions, injuries, and violence is placing increasing pressure on health systems across Africa, with experts warning that urgent and coordinated action is needed to reverse the trend.

Across the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, countries are grappling with high rates of hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and sickle cell disease, alongside a surge in mental health disorders and preventable injuries. Limited access to essential medicines, technologies, and services continues to widen the gap between need and care.

Director of Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Control, Dr. Benido Impouma, says the situation poses a serious threat to development gains across the region.

“The burden of non-communicable diseases, mental health conditions, violence, injuries, and disability is rising in the WHO African Region, threatening health and development,” he said.

Despite these challenges, countries are showing resilience by adopting proven strategies and frameworks to tackle the crisis. Many have begun implementing initiatives such as the WHO Package of Essential NCD Interventions (PEN), PEN-Plus, and the Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP), alongside targeted approaches like SHAKE, SAFER, ACTIVE, and REPLACE to address key risk factors.

According to Dr. Impouma, these tools are already making a difference. “These evidence-based tools, supported by strengthened surveillance, help countries better understand their NCD burden and resource needs, informing more efficient and equitable health system planning,” he noted.

Efforts are also expanding in cancer care, with the Women’s Integrated Cancer Services (WICS) emerging as a promising model for improving women’s health outcomes across the continent.

The WHO says its regional programme is now prioritizing integrated, people-centred care, stronger governance, and improved access to essential medicines, while scaling up prevention efforts across all stages of life.

“Our country support is anchored by our strategic investment areas in mainstreaming NCDs and mental health, expanding access to quality care, and strengthening mental health governance and health system capacity,” Dr. Impouma explained.

This includes boosting health promotion efforts, tackling modifiable risk factors such as unhealthy diets and harmful alcohol use, strengthening primary health care services, and improving disease surveillance systems.

As countries work toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, digital innovation and stronger partnerships are also being positioned as key drivers of progress.

“As we move through this strategic period, we remain committed to supporting Member States to prioritize NCDs, use digital innovation to build resilient systems and empower communities,” he said.

Dr. Impouma also acknowledged the role of partners supporting the region’s response.

“We are grateful to the partners who have joined us in this journey. Together, we can change the trajectory of NCDs in the African Region.”

Health experts say sustained investment, policy commitment, and community engagement will be critical if Africa is to curb the rising tide of NCDs and protect future generations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.