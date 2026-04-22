Rosenior sacked by Chelsea after three months in charge

Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after less than four months in charge and on the back of losing five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1912.

Rosenior arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal, but has won just 11 of his 23 games across all competitions.

After Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton, Rosenior said the performance was "indefensible" and "unacceptable" as he faced angry chants from the travelling supporters.

They subsequently slipped to seventh in the Premier League standings in a further blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season," Chelsea said.

"This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season."

Sources have told BBC Sport that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Fulham head coach Marco Silva and former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic are under consideration as possible replacements for Rosenior.

Iraola, 43, announced last week that he will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, while Silva's contract at rivals Fulham is due to expire in July. Terzic, meanwhile, was under consideration by Tottenham to replace Thomas Frank when the Dane was sacked earlier this season.

Calum McFarlane will take over as interim manager until the season of the season.

McFarlane, who was Rosenior's assistant, was in charge for a 1-1 draw against Manchester City and a defeat at Fulham in January after previous boss Enzo Maresca was sacked.

"As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment," Chelsea added.

Rosenior won five of his 13 games in the Premier League and led the Blues to four victories in the FA Cup - all against lower-league opposition - to reach the semi-finals.

McFarlane's first game in charge comes on Sunday when Chelsea face Leeds at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final (15:00 BST).

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