Rosenior sacked by Chelsea after three months in charge

Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after losing five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1912.

Rosenior arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal, but has won just 11 of his 23 games across all competitions.

After Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton, Rosenior said the performance was "indefensible" and "unacceptable" as he faced angry chants from the travelling supporters.

They subsequently slipped to seventh in the Premier League standings in a further blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season," Chelsea said.

"This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.