Rybakina beats Muchova in Stuttgart final

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina beat Karolina Muchova in straight sets to clinch victory at the indoor clay-court tournament in Stuttgart.

World number two Rybakina came through a close first set against her Czech opponent and raced through the second to wrap up a 7-5, 6-1 victory in one hour and 18 minutes.

It is the 26-year-old's second title of 2026, following her success at the Australian Open in January.

It is also the second time she has won the event in Stuttgart, which has a Porsche car as part of the winner's prize.

When she won the title in 2024, she was unable to claim that year's prize because she did not have a driving licence at the time.

"I want to say a big thanks to my team, without you guys it wouldn't be possible," said Rybakina. "Thank you for always pushing me to do better and improve every day."

Muchova's run to the final followed her victory at February's Qatar Open and will leave her just outside the top 10 in the world rankings.

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