Saibari screamer seals Morocco victory against Scotland

Audio By Carbonatix
Morocco took an early lead over Scotland at Boston Stadium and never looked back.
The Atlas Lions' solitary goal came courtesy of Ismael Saibari, who ran past the Scottish back line, brought down a well-weighted ball from Brahim Diaz and slammed the ball past Angus Gunn and into the roof of the net.
Saibari's finish was a record breaker: the fastest so far at FIFA World Cup 2026™ and Morocco's fastest ever at the global showpiece. The victory leaves Morocco with four points and sitting atop Group C ahead of Brazil's game in Philadelphia.
After the break, the game's back-and-forth momentum continued. Saibari came close to a second, hitting a deflected shot off the bar after Bilal El Khannouss broke down the left wing and whipped in a low cross.
Morocco came close again moments later when El Khannouss nearly flicked home a near-post corner from Achraf Hakimi, only to be denied by Gunn again.
Scotland gained the ascendancy in the final 15 minutes. John McGinn, Ben Gannon-Doak and Scott McTominay attacked in waves as the Tartan Army willed them toward an equaliser; however, time ran out as the Atlas Lions hung on for a crucial victory.
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