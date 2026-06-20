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Saibari screamer seals Morocco victory against Scotland

Source: FIFA  
  20 June 2026 2:13am
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Morocco took an early lead over Scotland at Boston Stadium and never looked back.

The Atlas Lions' solitary goal came courtesy of Ismael Saibari, who ran past the Scottish back line, brought down a well-weighted ball from Brahim Diaz and slammed the ball past Angus Gunn and into the roof of the net.

Saibari's finish was a record breaker: the fastest so far at FIFA World Cup 2026™ and Morocco's fastest ever at the global showpiece. The victory leaves Morocco with four points and sitting atop Group C ahead of Brazil's game in Philadelphia.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Ismael Saibari #11 of Morocco celebrates with teammates Achraf Hakimi #2 and Bilal El Khannouss #23 after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Scotland and Morocco at Boston Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After the break, the game's back-and-forth momentum continued. Saibari came close to a second, hitting a deflected shot off the bar after Bilal El Khannouss broke down the left wing and whipped in a low cross.

Morocco came close again moments later when El Khannouss nearly flicked home a near-post corner from Achraf Hakimi, only to be denied by Gunn again.

Scotland gained the ascendancy in the final 15 minutes. John McGinn, Ben Gannon-Doak and Scott McTominay attacked in waves as the Tartan Army willed them toward an equaliser; however, time ran out as the Atlas Lions hung on for a crucial victory.

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