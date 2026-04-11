Samson Lardy Anyenini questions willingness of Attorneys-General to prosecute political colleagues

Host of Newsfile and lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has disclosed that two former Attorneys-General privately admitted their reluctance to prosecute fellow politicians.

According to him, the former office holders indicated that pursuing criminal cases against their political colleagues was a challenge.

"I spoke with at least, two former Attorney Generals and they have been frank with me that look, I cant prosecute somebody i sit in cabinet with."

Mr Anyenini made the revelation during a discussion on the respective powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney-General’s Department, particularly on whether OSP can independently prosecute politicians accused of corruption, on Saturday, April 11, on Newsfile.

He argued that the issue goes beyond legal authority, raising concerns about political will and institutional independence.

"And some of it, it is not even somebody they sit in cabinet with. Because of the person's relation to the presidency, they cant dare, because of the person's position in the party, they cant there. Two former attorney generals told me this," he disclosed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.