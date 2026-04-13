Savannah NPP suspends all activities over death of Salifu Adams Braimah

The Savannah Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended all party activities in the region following the death of its stalwart, Salifu Adams Braimah.

The directive, issued by the Regional Chairman, forms part of measures to mourn the late former Member of Parliament for Salaga South and first Savannah Regional Minister, who passed away on April 12, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

As part of the mourning arrangements, the party has also ordered that all party flags across the region be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

The party described Hon. Braimah, popularly known as Uncle Sally, as a devoted patriot who served both the party and the nation with distinction.

He died at the age of 62 after a short illness.

Burial arrangements are underway, with plans to lay him to rest in Kpembe in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The Savannah NPP has expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of its support during this difficult period.

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