National

Savannah NPP suspends all activities over death of Salifu Adams Braimah

Source: adomonline.com  
  13 April 2026 5:35am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Savannah Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended all party activities in the region following the death of its stalwart, Salifu Adams Braimah.

The directive, issued by the Regional Chairman, forms part of measures to mourn the late former Member of Parliament for Salaga South and first Savannah Regional Minister, who passed away on April 12, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

As part of the mourning arrangements, the party has also ordered that all party flags across the region be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

The party described Hon. Braimah, popularly known as Uncle Sally, as a devoted patriot who served both the party and the nation with distinction.

He died at the age of 62 after a short illness.

Burial arrangements are underway, with plans to lay him to rest in Kpembe in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The Savannah NPP has expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of its support during this difficult period.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group