Savio scores on debut as Spurs bounce back to beat Charlton

New signing Savio marked his Tottenham debut with a goal off the substitutes' bench as Spurs hammered Charlton Athletic to book a Carabao Cup third-round tie at Liverpool.

The Brazilian winger, signed from Manchester City for an initial £75m, was given a standing ovation when he came on in the 71st minute with Spurs leading 3-0.

He made it 4-0 11 minutes after coming on, after dancing past a couple of players before finding the net from the edge of the box.

Savio, who celebrated by lifting a corner flag in the air, was also heavily involved when Ben Davies scored Spurs' fifth in the 85th minute as the hosts, who have spent £300m-plus in the summer transfer window, put last Saturday's dismal defeat by Brentford behind them.

Two goals in four minutes towards the end of the first half put Roberto de Zerbi's side in control against their Championship opponents at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs had struggled to make an impact against a much-changed Charlton side before Mikey Moore broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Moore struck from the edge of the box with a rasping drive into the top corner, the 19-year-old's first goal in a Spurs shirt since January 2025.

England forward Dominic Solanke added the second with a right-foot finish in the 45th minute after turning inside the box.

De Zerbi made five changes to the side that lost at the weekend, with Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes making his first start since completing an £85m move from West Ham.

Substitute Kevin Danso made it 3-0 when he headed Fernandes' free-kick home from 15 yards in the 67th-minute, but the Austria defender had to go off for treatment after being hurt while scoring.

The Addicks, who were cheered on by 6,000 travelling fans, made 10 changes to the side that started the win at West Ham last weekend.

They were forced into two early changes because of injuries to defenders Collins Sichenje and Billy Koumetio, but had the two best chances before Moore put Spurs ahead.

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