Sawe smashes two-hour mark to ‘move goalposts for marathon running’

Audio By Carbonatix
Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon by becoming the first athlete to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a competitive race.
The 30-year-old Kenyan crossed the line to win in one hour 59 minutes 30 seconds, more than one minute faster than the late Kelvin Kiptum's previous record of 2:00:35, set in 2023.
The great Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in 2019, but that was not record-eligible as it was held under controlled conditions.
Already on world record pace as he crossed the halfway mark in 1:00:29, Sawe was able to speed up over the second half of the race to run even faster than Kipchoge's time.
Sawe made his decisive move before the final 10km, with only debutant Yomif Kejelcha able to cover his surge off the front.
Remarkably, Kejelcha, making his marathon debut, became the second man to run under two hours in race conditions, finishing runner-up in 1:59:41.
Half marathon world record holder Jacob Kiplimo also crossed the line faster than Kiptum's former record, completing the podium in 2:00:28.
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