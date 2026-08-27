Selma Yoda joins race for 60th NUGS President with promise of student-focused leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
Selma Yoda has officially entered the race for the 60th Presidency of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), emerging as the only female candidate in the contest.
Ms Yoda said her decision to contest follows consultations and encouragement from students and other stakeholders across the country.
She is campaigning on a platform of responsive and inclusive leadership, promising to move NUGS beyond election-time promises and focus on delivering tangible results for students.
According to her, student leadership must listen to the concerns of its constituents and ensure that diverse voices are represented in decisions affecting their welfare and future.
She identified the rising cost of education, uncertainty over employment opportunities and concerns about inadequate representation among the key challenges confronting Ghanaian students.
Ms Yoda said NUGS must become more visible and responsive to the everyday needs of students across universities, colleges of education, nursing training institutions and other tertiary institutions.
Experience in youth leadership
Ms Yoda brings experience in youth leadership and diplomacy to the contest.
She served as Vice Chair for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) during the African Youth Leadership Diplomatic Conference in Addis Ababa in 2025.
She subsequently served as Vice Chair for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa in 2026.
She has also served as Fundraising Chair of the Rotaract Club of Accra Dome, where she contributed to youth empowerment programmes and related initiatives.
Only woman in the race
As the only woman contesting for the NUGS presidency, Ms Yoda said her candidacy also represents an opportunity to inspire young women seeking leadership positions despite persistent barriers.
If elected, she has pledged to make student welfare, mental health, opportunities, innovation and advocacy key priorities of her administration.
She acknowledged that the campaign would come with challenges and criticism but said her ambition extends beyond securing an individual leadership position.
For Ms Yoda the broader objective is to restore the visibility, relevance and trust of student leadership and leave a stronger legacy for future generations of Ghanaian students.
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