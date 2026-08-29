Several vehicles stranded at Doli Bridge due to muddy Bole highway

More than 100 vehicles have reportedly been stranded at the Doli Bridge along the Bole highway in the Savannah Region after muddy clay used in ongoing road construction made the stretch difficult to navigate.

The affected section has become slippery and challenging for motorists, leaving several vehicles unable to safely cross the bridge.

The muddy conditions are reportedly linked to ongoing construction works on the Bole highway, where clay material used by the contractor became slippery and difficult to traverse.

The Bole District Police Command has deployed personnel to the area to manage traffic and assist motorists.

The District Police Commander, ASP Mahadi Mensah, is leading the police team at the scene and has urged drivers to exercise extreme caution when approaching the affected section.

Motorists using the route have also been advised to reduce their speed and follow instructions from the police as efforts continue to restore safe passage.

Further updates are expected as authorities work to ease the situation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.