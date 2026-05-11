South African President warns xenophobic violence will not be tolerated

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during former South African President FW de Klerk's state memorial service at the Groote Kerk church in Cape Town on December 12, 2021.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that recent violent protests and criminal acts targeting foreign nationals in parts of the country will not be tolerated, regardless of who is involved.

Speaking in an open letter addressed to South Africans on May 11, Ramaphosa said the attacks do not represent the views of the South African people nor reflect the government’s policy.

The President described the attacks as the actions of opportunists exploiting the frustrations of poor communities under the false guise of “community activism.”

According to him, some individuals have taken it upon themselves to perform duties reserved for state officials, including stopping people to demand identification documents and conducting searches of private property.

“Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are,” he stated.

While condemning xenophobic violence, the South African President acknowledged growing concerns over illegal immigration, saying undocumented migration was placing pressure on healthcare, housing and municipal services, especially in poorer communities.

He also noted that some employers were exploiting undocumented foreign workers by paying them lower wages instead of employing South Africans under legal labour conditions, a situation he said was fuelling social tensions and undermining workers’ rights.

"The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the Defence Force are strengthening border security and combating illicit cross-border activity. We commend the BMA for successfully intercepting some 450,000 people trying to enter South Africa illegally in the past financial year. As we strengthen our borders, we continue to reform our migration and citizenship framework."

He added"We are stepping up workplace enforcement against employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals in violation of labour and immigration laws. We announced in the State of the Nation Address that we would be hiring up to 10,000 inspectors through the Department of Labour and Employment to ensure that our labour and immigration laws are adhered to. We continue to arrest and deport undocumented foreign nationals in accordance with the law, as we take forward the fight against corruption within the immigration system."

Despite the challenges, Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to human rights, African solidarity and refugee protection, insisting there is no place in the country for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence.

Ramaphosa cautioned against xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation and violence, insisting that everyone in South Africa — citizens and foreign nationals alike — must respect and uphold the country’s laws.

“As a country, we must reject attempts to damage our international reputation and undermine the solidarity that has defined South Africa’s relations with the rest of Africa since the dawn of democracy,” he stated.

“Everyone in South Africa is bound by the same laws and we are committed to ensuring that they are respected and upheld by citizens and foreign nationals alike,” he added.

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