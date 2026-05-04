Audio By Carbonatix
Spanish police have seized what is thought to be a national record haul of cocaine from a ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Between 30,000 and 45,000kg were found when the Civil Guard intercepted a freighter in international waters, the body's main union, the AUGC, announced. It called the move a "historic blow to drug trafficking".
The vessel was intercepted off Spain's Canary Islands on Friday, and around 20 people were arrested, the AUGC told AFP.
It had travelled from Sierra Leona and was on its way to Libya.
The Civil Guard has declined to give details of the investigation for legal reasons.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters in Madrid that the seizure was "one of the biggest, not only nationally but internationally".
The Civil Guard shared a photograph on X showing the drugs stuffed into the hold of the intercepted vessel.
"Today history is being written in the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard," it wrote.
"Intercepted in international waters the largest known seizure: between 30,000 and 45,000 kg of cocaine on board a freighter."
While the boat was headed to Libya, AFP reported that the pattern of previous operations suggests that it was due to offload the drugs onto smaller vessels for distribution in Europe.
In January, Spanish authorities made their biggest seizure of cocaine at sea from a ship that was carrying almost 10 tonnes.
Latest Stories
-
World Bank pushes regional health strategy to close financing gaps in West and Central Africa
15 minutes
-
Britney Spears pleads guilty to reckless driving after arrest
19 minutes
-
Parentage, not paternity: Ghana’s proposed compulsory paternity testing bill sparks fears of discrimination against mothers
20 minutes
-
Samsung family pays off record $8bn inheritance tax bill
25 minutes
-
Spain seizes record amount of cocaine in Atlantic Ocean, authorities say
27 minutes
-
Two killed and many injured after car driven into crowd in German city of Leipzig
33 minutes
-
KiDi drops another summer jam ‘Signature’ featuring Lasmid
36 minutes
-
UAE accuses Iran of renewed drone and missile attacks
37 minutes
-
Giuliani recovering from pneumonia and ‘now breathing on his own’
40 minutes
-
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle lawsuit over It Ends With Us film
42 minutes
-
Devastating fire destroys house in Okpoi Gonno
54 minutes
-
Korle Bu doctors suspend strike action after management intervention
1 hour
-
Diaspora African Forum commits to advancing Ghana’s diplomatic agenda
1 hour
-
BoG’s negative equity doesn’t mean it is policy insolvent – Attah Issah
2 hours
-
Deliver or lose the deal – Roads Minister issues final warning to non-performing contractors
2 hours