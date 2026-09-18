Techiman South MP calls for release of remanded Salomey Bafoh Awiti

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is former Deputy Local Gov't Minister and Techiman MP

Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has called on the state to release his constituent, Salomey Bafoh Awiti, following her arrest and remand by the Adentan Circuit Court.

Mr Korsah said Ms Awiti was arrested and detained on the night of Sunday, September 13, 2026, describing the circumstances surrounding her arrest, detention and subsequent court appearance as “surprising and disheartening”.

He said the family had also received changing explanations from state intelligence agencies about the reason for her arrest.

“Even more troubling is the fact that the reason for her arrest as told the family by the State Intelligence Agencies, kept changing until what she was finally charged with in court yesterday,” he said.

The Techiman South MP expressed concern that the case could create fear among citizens seeking to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and expression.

He described the situation as part of what he called “worrying efforts at cowing citizens into fear in the exercise of their democratic rights to free speech and expression.”

Mr Korsah also drew attention to the impact of Ms Awiti’s detention on her family, particularly her young children.

“It is both regrettable and condemnable, how a mother could be removed and kept in custody, away from her young children in the fashion being witnessed,” he stated, before appealing to the state to release her and allow her to return to her family. He concluded: “God bless our homeland Ghana and help us to resist oppressors rule!”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.